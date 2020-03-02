'Tireless advocate of sport' Carl "Dutchie" Schell remembered by judo community

Carl "Dutchie" Schell of Saint John is being remembered by former students and friends, not only for his love of the sport of judo, but for all he did to develop it throughout the province.

Schell died Friday at the age of 95. He is described in his obituary as the father and founder of judo in the province, opening the first judo club in New Brunswick.

Former student Chris Long said it was hard to believe his first judo instructor and mentor was gone.

"I met Dutchie when I was seven-years-old, so 28 years ago."

Long said Schell was in his late 60s or early 70s when he began taking classes with him at the Shimpokai Judo Club, the club he founded with a group of other judo instructors.

"He was quite a character. It's hard to put into words. He had a deep passion for judo and it was contagious when you met him."

Teacher and mentor

Carl “Dutchie” Schell was inducted into the Saint John Sports Hall of Fame, the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame, and the Judo Canada Hall of Fame. (Fair Haven Funeral Home/Contributed)

As a result of the training and his love of the sport, Long competed in provincial and national competitions while he was a teenager and into his 20s. Now he's an instructor at Jundonkan Academy, a judo club he owns in Miramichi.

"I'm one of many similar stories - I can think of five or six clubs off the top of my head that can trace their instructor to Dutchie's judo teaching."

Jason Stears said he grew up knowing Schell because of his father's Harold's involvement with him in the Shimpokai Judo Club, a club the Spears now run. The club was founded by Schell and others in 1959 and he was there when they celebrated the 60th anniversary in 2019.

Stears said Schell has taught judo to thousands of children in the Saint John area over five decades.

"You could tell he just loved being on the mat and how much he loved doing what he did. He did it so well and always with a smile on his face. He just enjoyed it so much."

Loved new sport

Stears said Schell's interest in judo began when he saw a few men doing it at the YMCA.

In his early 30s, he and a few others began training and their love of the sport grew.

Even after Schell had retired from teaching judo, Spears and Long said he could be encouraged to get his judo gi on and get back out on the mat to show his techniques to students.

"The last time that he was on the mat that I'm aware of was January of last year so he would have been 94 years old."

'Sight to behold'

Jason Stears said judo is a big part of his family and Carl “Dutchie” Schell was part of the reason for it. He added he met his wife at the judo club. Front from left, Sara Stears, Schell, Stephanie Lockhart, Harold Stears. Back from left, Yvon LeBlanc and Stears. (The Judo Shimpokai/Facebook)

Long invited Schell to Moncton so he could be recorded talking about his origins in judo and what it meant to him.

"I kind of only expected him to talk and do the interview bit, but he went all out. He threw me and put me in an arm lock and a choke and held me down. He put on a mini clinic," Long said, chuckling as he remembered.

"It was quite the sight to behold."

Both Long and Stears believe that half of the judo clubs in the southern part of the province can trace origin back to instruction from Schell.

"He was a tireless advocate for the sport. He was always looking for ways to improve and promote it." said Long.

Stears said Schell served as coach of the provincial team and was been involved with Judo New Brunswick for many years, working in many roles.

"He's worn many hats through his judo life."

'Great guy'

Chris Long, a judo student of Carl “Dutchie” Schell's, took the memoirs he wrote and put them into a book for him. (The Judo Shimpokai/Facebook)

Long said, after instructing students himself, he realized how much his mentor loved the sport.

"He always played at judo. Some people talk about judo, you fight or practice. It was always play for him. It was always with a smile."

Stears agreed saying it's hard to explain Schell's passion and enthusiasm for the sport.

"Back when he was doing judo he was always the first one there at the club and probably always the last to leave. He loved being there."

Stears said Schell just didn't teach judo. He also taught his students many life skills.

"He was a friend, a leader and a mentor. He was just a great guy."

Schell is survived by his wife, and four children.