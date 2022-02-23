New Brunswick car found in Alabama creek a 'mystery' to divers

Divers and law enforcement in the southern U.S. are wondering how a car with New Brunswick plates ended up more than 2,300 kilometres away in an Alabama creek.

An independent group called Chaos Divers spotted the vehicle Sunday under three metres of water and called police, who pulled it out Monday morning.

The Toyota Echo with expired 2002 New Brunswick plates had been floating upside down in Second Creek near Elgin, Ala., a community near the Tennessee border.

Diver Jacob Grubbs was puzzled when he first spotted the licence plates, bearing the name of a place he had never heard of.

Puzzling discovery

"We didn't realize what that plate was, and I was like, 'Where the heck is New Brunswick?'" he said in an interview. "I was unaware of New Brunswick until we searched it. I'm like, 'Oh my god, that's way far away.'"

The group was searching for Janson Brewer, a man who disappeared in the area in 2016 and was never located. A bridge near the creek was under construction at the time of Brewer's disappearance, which prompted the dive team to pick that area.

A sonar scan detected the Toyota completely submerged and a diver searched the vehicle. The group called local police, and they went to the scene the following morning.

Mired in mystery: Car with N.B. plates found in southern U.S. creek Duration 4:09 Divers find a car with 20-year-old plates upside-down in a creek in Alabama. 4:09

Chaos Divers is made up of search and recovery divers who travel around the country looking for missing people in cold cases, while cleaning up waterways. The Illinois-based group documents its findings on a YouTube channel.

Lindsay Bussick, a member of the team, said the French on the licence plate helped her realize it could be a Canadian plate. After looking up New Brunswick, she saw how far the car had travelled.

"Everybody was like 'How in the heck did this car get over 1,600 miles from Canada down here to Alabama?'" she said.

'A little bit mysterious'

The dive unit of the nearby Florence, Ala., police department entered the water Monday morning and attached straps to the Toyota, which was about 30 metres offshore. It was pulled out with a wrecker.

No sign of human remains was found in the vehicle.

Lindsay Bussick and Jacob Grubbs are members of Chaos Divers, a search and recover group that travels around the U.S. following up on cold cases and cleaning up waterways. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Lt. Joe Hamilton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said the registration for the car lists the owner as an insurance company in New Brunswick. They've been in contact, but the company is still checking its records to confirm.

"It took a little bit of time due to it being in a different country for us to track down who exactly the vehicle belonged to," Hamilton said in an interview.

The car is now in storage and drying out while local law enforcement continue to work with Canadian authorities. It's believed it was in the creek for nearly two decades.

Hamilton said he assumes someone made a claim on the vehicle, prompting it to be listed in the insurance company's name. The insurer has not been able to offer an explanation.

Lt. Joe Hamilton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama says he assumes someone made a claim on the vehicle, which is why it's listed in the insurance company's name. (Submitted by Joe Hamilton)

"We've dealt with vehicles in rivers before," he said. "They're usually local vehicles or maybe a vehicle that has been stolen and dumped in the river. But this is the first time we've ever run across a vehicle from Canada in the river, so that was a little bit mysterious and surprising."

Grubbs said the car is the first with Canadian plates his dive team has located, and he has no idea why it was abandoned thousands of kilometres away.

"I still don't understand it," he said.

"We may never know what the vehicle was involved in, but at least we got it out of the water."