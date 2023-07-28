N.B. grossly underestimates budget surplus — again

The New Brunswick government has once again vastly underestimated its budget surplus.

In March, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves estimated the budget surplus at about $40 million. On Monday, he said projections for the 2023-24 fiscal year show a surplus of $199.6 million.

But Steeves said Monday that he's treating the surplus cautiously. He said he's not seeing the same early signs of windfalls that were seen in the last few years.

Last year at this time, the government projected a $135.5 million budget surplus for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which eventually ballooned to $882 million, while the projected deficit of nearly $250 million in 2021-22 turned into a $777-million surplus.

According to documents released by the province on Monday, total revenue is projected to be $151.3 million higher than budgeted, while total expenses are projected to be $8.1 million lower.

"The net debt is projected at $11.7 billion, an improvement of $145.9 million from Budget," said the report, titled Fiscal and Economic Update for the first quarter.

A government news release on the report said this would be "the lowest projected net debt per capita east of Saskatchewan."

According to the report, the improvement in the total revenue projected is due to "higher conditional grant revenues, reflecting the timing of revenue under several conditional grant agreements, and higher Disaster Financial Assistance funding. Stronger-than-anticipated growth in the economy is positively impacting personal income tax revenue and harmonized sales tax revenue."

A sign of strong economy, Steeves said

Steeves said the financial results for first-quarter of this fiscal year "demonstrate the continued strength that the province's economy has shown for several months."

This, he said, has allowed the province to "invest in areas with the greatest need."

The news release said this spending included:

$500 million over three years to the province's housing strategy "in current and previously announced projects."

$47 million this year to support projects under the Climate Change Action Fund.

$33.3 million to reflect the impact of a growing population on the education system.

A development agreement with Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) that will provide more than $22 million over five years to support housing and road repair.

$2.1 million for better diabetes management.

$2.5 million over six years to support vulnerable children and their families through Bee Me Kidz.

The first-quarter numbers also project "real GDP growth of one per cent in 2023, comparable to the average among private sector forecasts of 1.2 per cent," the report said.