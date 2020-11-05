Fire at Bouctouche bar deemed suspicious
A fire that destroyed a Bouctouche bar early Tuesday morning has been deemed suspicious by police.
Richibucto RCMP asking for information from public
A fire that destroyed a Bouctouche bar early Tuesday morning has been deemed suspicious by police.
Richibucto RCMP and the Bouctouche Fire Department responded to the fire at La Taverne à Joe on Irving Boulevard. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.
Police say an investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. The Richibucto RCMP and the fire marshal's office are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Police are asking anyone with any information about the fire or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Nov. 3, to contact Richibucto RCMP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.