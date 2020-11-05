Fire at Bouctouche bar deemed suspicious

A fire that destroyed a Bouctouche bar early Tuesday morning has been deemed suspicious by police.

Richibucto RCMP and the Bouctouche Fire Department responded to the fire at La Taverne à Joe on Irving Boulevard. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

Police say an investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. The Richibucto RCMP and the fire marshal's office are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the fire or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Nov. 3, to contact Richibucto RCMP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.