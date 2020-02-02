Bottled clams sold at Acadian Peninsula campsite recalled

A luxury campsite, Cielo Glamping Maritime, in Haut-Shippigan on the Acadian Peninsula has recalled bottled clams that were being sold at its store.

The clams could allow for the growth of a bacteria known for causing botulism, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed.

The recall was announced Saturday and includes clams packaged in 500 ml and 1 L unlabeled Mason jars.

No illnesses associated with this product have been reported to the CFIA. The agency advises anyone who purchased the bottles to throw away the clams or return them to Cielo Glamping Maritime.

CFIA says the clams may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Some symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.