Woman dubbed 'Booty Bandit' burglarizes N.B. chainsaw business

A chainsaw store near Woodstock is reeling from another theft after a woman broke in using nothing but her behind.

She is now dubbed the Booty Bandit by the store's owners.

Wendy Sherwood, the co-owner of Valley Chainsaw in Jacksonville, says the store's security systems were tripped Friday at 3:30 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Security footage of the incident shows a woman thrusting her behind several times into the front door of the store until the door bursts open. She then grabs two chainsaws and runs to a white car.

"The door had been broken open, which was incredibly weird because it was a very secure door," said Sherwood.

"The woman had some power busting through it with her butt."

Sherwood said the steel door was dented beyond repair from the incident and a carpenter was hired the same day to replace it with an even sturdier door.

She says the two chainsaws are valued at $3,000.

'Booty Bandit' break and enter leaves business owners baffled Duration 0:43 A chainsaw business in western New Brunswick was broken into by a woman who burst open the front door using nothing but her behind. 0:43

Corporal Larry McDonald with the West District RCMP says one chainsaw was recovered from a suspect's vehicle Saturday and two suspects have been identified.

He said there aren't any other details that can be shared as the case is still under investigation.

"There will be charges forthcoming," said McDonald.

An ongoing issue

Sherwood said the incident was "very disheartening," and just one of many thefts the store has experienced in the last 18 months.

She said thieves have cost the business about $75,000 in losses over that time period, which doesn't include $60,000 in security upgrades.

Sherwood said the theft problem started around 2019, and hasn't stopped.

Valley Chainsaw has another location in Florenceville that encountered a similar problem until it burned down last March.

"The fire was still burning when thieves were going through the rubbish," said Sherwood.

"I don't know if the pandemic has made the stealing worse, or if it's the continuing drug crisis in Carleton County that's fuelling it, but it's really hurting small businesses."

She said the store has hired security guards to look after the Florenceville location around the clock while it's being rebuilt.

Sherwood said the business has claimed most of these thefts through its insurance, but the annual bill has increased from $12,000 to $35,000.

She said that means the company now has no other choice but to accept the thefts as business losses.

"It's maddening the amount of theft we've had at both locations. No matter how much we beef up our security, they bust through. They don't care," she said.