Boil order issued for Campellton, N.B.

The city of Campbellton. N.B., is under a boil order advisory that applies to residents living within the city limits.

The advisory was ordered by the Department of Health Monday because of high turbidity level readings.

"Please be advised that the boil order is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic," read a post issued by the city.

The city says the order is likely required because of the rapid change in temperature and the effect it has on the city's water source.

Residents have been asked to boil water that will be used for drinking and cooking but are advised the water is safe for bathing and showering, washing dishes and doing laundry.

"You will be notified when the situation is back to normal and the boil water advisory is lifted," states the notice from the city.