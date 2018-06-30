14-year-old boy dies after collision in Blackville, N.B.

A 14-year-old boy from Blackville, N.B., has died following a collision on Howard Road, according to RCMP Sgt. André Pepin.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when a dirt bike and car collided. The boy was driving the dirt bike and suffered "serious injuries," Pepin said, and was taken to the hospital in Moncton and later transferred to hospital in Saint John.

On Saturday he died while at the hospital. The driver of the car was not injured, Pepin said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second collision in which a teenager has been killed in Blackville since mid-May.