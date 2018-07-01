Grief counsellors available at Blackville School on Monday

Grief counselors and teachers will be available to listen to, and speak with, students of Blackville School on Monday following the news that a 14-year-old student was involved in a collision and is now on life support.

He is not expected to live.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when a dirt bike and car collided. The boy was driving the dirt bike and suffered "serious injuries," according to Sgt. André Pepin with the New Brunswick RCMP.

"It's devastating to the school and devastating to the community and obviously for the families as well," Principal Rodney Buggie said.

It's been a difficult year for students at the small school, he said. A student who graduated in 2017 was killed in a car accident in May and another student of the class of 2017 died last fall, Buggie said.

"We are a rural K-12 school all the teachers get to know all the kids throughout their education years and the students as well know other students in other grades," he added.

The counselors will be at the school between noon and 2 p.m. or until whenever necessary, Buggie said.

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all the family and friends affected."