N.B. Black History Society celebrates contributions of Peters family

Saint John historian David Peters said he started hearing stories about his 18th century ancestor, prominent Black loyalist Thomas Peters, when he was just six years old.

Growing up in Saint John, his grandfather told him stories of "Big Tom," which had been passed down to him from his own grandfather.

Peters will be one of the presenting speakers at an event Saturday at Brunswick Square in Saint John, hosted by the New Brunswick Black History Society, celebrating the Peters family legacy.

He said Saturday's event will be his last time telling Thomas's story publicly.

According to David, it's time for the younger generations to take over, bringing New Brunswick's Black history into the digital age.

He said he wants people who attend the event to gain an understanding of how foundational Black history is to the province and country.

"That we are part of the general history — we helped form Canada," he said. "We were here before Canada was formed. We have worked as hard as any other nationality to form the country and we're here to prove it."

David said along with his family's history came a certain pressure for success, but he said he considers that to be a good thing. He's a retired teacher and chef who taught college culinary courses in Moncton, then in Saint John.

He was also one of the founders of PRUDE, an organization focused on diversity and education, and as well as the N.B. Black History Society.

Peters is seven generations removed from prominent Black loyalist Thomas Peters. (CBC)

"Something that was passed down and I think of as mentally embedded in us — the Peters were always called 'high achievers,'" he said. "And you better live up to that statement."

His cousin Juanita Peters, who will also be speaking at Saturday's event, had a very different experience with her family history.

She only learned of her connection to Thomas Peters when she was a young adult, but she says it's something to be proud of.

"The more I heard about the role that he played in supporting Blacks and speaking on behalf of Blacks in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the lengths that he went to to attend to those needs.... It was just so significant that you can't help but be proud."

Actor, playwright, film director and former journalist Juanita Peters is currently the executive director of the Africville Museum in Nova Scotia. She will be one of the presenters at Saturday's event in Saint John. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Juanita is a storyteller by trade and will be talking about her own journey at the event.

The playwright, actor, film director and former journalist is currently the executive director of the Africville Museum in Nova Scotia.

While she was born in Saint John, Juanita said she spent her early days in Toronto, surrounded by a lot of different people. She said it meant she wasn't aware of the barriers that existed in Atlantic Canada before she moved back as a young adult. She worked for CBC in New Brunswick, then in film and television in Nova Scotia.

"I guess I did come up against those barriers," Juanita said. "But I didn't see them as that at the time."

She said she still considers New Brunswick one of her homes, though she now lives in Nova Scotia.

Shelley Peters Carey was the first Black female member of the RCMP before she joined the Canadian military. (Submitted by the N.B. Black History Society)

The event's third speaker will be retired lieutenant-colonel Shelley Peters Carey, who was the first Black female member of the RCMP before she joined the Canadian military.

Shelley will be speaking about her father, the late Walter Peters, who was the first Canadian-born Black jet pilot in the Canadian air force and the first human rights officer for the Canadian military.

Walter was born in Nova Scotia but relocated to Saint John as a child and graduated from Saint John High School, before attending Mount Allison University.

The "Peters Legacy" event takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of Brunswick Square in Saint John.

