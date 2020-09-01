Bathurst police investigate bullet holes in apartment's window and wall

Bathurst police say their investigation is continuing after a tenant reported finding what appeared to be bullet holes in a window and wall of a city apartment on Saturday.

It's believed the incident took place several hours before police were called, but a news release does not say when that was.

Police would say nothing about the incident until Tuesday, when they revealed they'd found nothing to indicate anyone was injured during whatever happened in the building.

The department's criminal investigation division executed a search warrant Sunday in the same apartment complex as the tenant who called, and another warrant Monday at the same apartment.

Streets around the apartments at St. Patrick and Main streets remained blocked off Monday, and police were seen entering and leaving the building during the day.

Bathurst police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who might have been in the area at the unspecified time of the incident, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.