Man killed in snowmobile crash was from Bathurst

Paul DeGrace, 55, died in a snowmobile accident Thursday near Sormany, N.B. (Contributed/CBC)

The man killed in a head-on crash between two snowmobiles on Thursday has been identified as Paul DeGrace of Bathurst.

The obituary for DeGrace, 55, said he died in a snowmobile accident.

The happened shortly after 4 p.m. on a groomed trail. One snowmobile was heading east and the other west.

The accident occurred on the provincial snowmobile trail system in Sormany, about 30 km northwest of Bathurst.

RCMP continue to investigate. The driver of the second snowmobile was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say both men were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

DeGrace is survived by his parents, Roger and Déa DeGrace, and his daughter, Ève, as well as a brother and sister.