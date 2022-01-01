Liam tops list of New Brunswick baby names for 2021
Preliminary numbers show more than 5,500 babies born in province last year
Liam was New Brunswick's most popular baby name in 2021, as it was in 2020.
Since 2015, 379 children have been named Liam, making it the most popular baby name in the province during that time.
Other contenders on the 2021 list were William, Charlotte, Oliver, Benjamin, Noah, Owen, Levi, Thomas, Jackson, Henry, Olivia, Jacob, Hudson, Jack, James, Theodore, Sophia, Logan, Ellie, Gabriel, Paisley, Lincoln, Eli, Sophie, Willow, Isla, Emma, Ella, Abigail, Lucas and Jaxon.
Oliver has proven to be a Maritime favourite with both Nova Scotia and P.E.I. having that as their top baby name of 2021.
Preliminary results released by the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 5,560 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17.
There were 6,222 babies born in New Brunswick in 2020. The 10 most popular names that year were Liam, Olivia, Jack, Noah, Jackson, Amelia, Oliver, William, Lincoln and Charlotte.
