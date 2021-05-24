N.B. man dies in ATV crash Saturday

Police say a 78-year-old man from Beresford, N.B., has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Sormany Saturday.

Members from the Chaleur Region responded at about 2:20 Saturday afternoon to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sormany Road, RCMP said in a written release Monday.

They said an ATV had overturned on an embankment and the driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as well.

RCMP said the driver was the only person on the vehicle.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Chaleur Region RCMP.

