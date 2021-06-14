New Brunswick artists take home East Coast Music Awards
Les Hay Babies win two big awards at weekend event
Les Hay Babies were the big New Brunswick winners at the East Coast Music Awards, which wrapped up Sunday night with an online ceremony.
The Acadian trio won group of the year and francophone recording of the year for Boîte aux lettres.
Several other New Brunswick artists also took home prizes, including David Myles for folk recording of the year for Leave Tonight.
Joel Miller won jazz recording of the year for Unstoppable.
Dance recording of the year went to BRDGS & FWLR, made up of Nicholas Roswell Fowler of Saint John and Jon Pike of Toronto
Diner Drugs of Moncton won in the loud category for As Is.
Quispamsis-based Alex Cook won media person of the year, while the arts magazine he edits, The East, won media outlet of the year.
Another industry award went to the Cap for its COVID-related innovations as a live-music venue in downtown Fredericton.
Sackville's Levee on the Lake won event of the year for its paddle-up concerts on the shore of Silver Lake.
Fredericton is to host the ECMAs next year.
Read the full list of the music award winners below.
Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year Award
-
Beòlach
-
Classified
-
David Myles
-
Jimmy Rankin
-
Lennie Gallant
-
Like a Motorcycle
-
Neon Dreams
-
Rich Aucoin
-
Rose Cousins
-
The East Pointers
Fans' Choice Video of the Year Award
-
Andrew Waite, "Faith" (director: Brendan Henry)
-
BRDGS, "Dancing Without Music" (director: Kostadin Kolev)
-
Classified, "Good News" featuring Breagh Isabel (director: Mike Boyd)
-
Kellie Loder, "Molded Like a Monster" (director: Ashlea Wessell)
-
Kim Harris, "Once you Were Wondrous" (directors: Meaghan and Marie Wright)
-
Levi Rowan, "Let it Go" (directors: Levi Rowan, Alex Gayoso)
-
Mike McKenna Jr., "At the Edge of the World" (directors: Danny Gillis, Siyi Liu)
-
Neon Dreams, "Sick of Feeling Useless" (directors: Frank Kadillac, Adrian Morris)
-
Rich Aucoin, "Walls" (director: Jason Levangie)
-
Rose Cousins, "The Benefits of Being Alone" (directors: Shebab Illyas, Rose Cousins)
African-Canadian artist of the year
-
Joe Bowden
-
Keonté Beals
-
Miokal
-
Owen O'Sound Lee
-
Shelley Hamilton
-
Zamani
Album of the year
-
Classified, Time
-
Joel Plaskett, 44
-
Neon Dreams, The Happiness of Tomorrow
-
Rachel Beck, Stronger Than you Know
-
Rose Cousins, Bravado
Children's entertainer of the year
-
Bingly and the Rogues
-
Dr G
-
Matt the Music Man
-
Silly Robbie
-
The Swinging Belles
Classical composition of the year
-
Andrew Staniland, Peter Quince at the Clavier
-
Bekah Simms, Granitic
-
Derek Charke, Tree Rings
-
Dinuk Wijeratne, The Spirit and the Dust
-
Emily Doolittle, Doolittle: Minute Etudes "Excerpt" (Live)
-
Peter-Anthony Togni, Sea Dreams
Classical recording of the year
-
Charke-Cormier Duo, Bathymetric Terrains
-
Duo Concertante, Franz Schubert Music for Violin and Piano
-
Sarah Hagen, Women of Note
-
Sarah Slean, Symphony Nova Scotia, Bernhard Gueller, Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia
-
Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti, Focus
Contemporary roots recording of the year
-
Catherine MacLellan, Coyote
-
Coco Love Alcorn, Rebirth
-
Émilie Landry, Arroser les Fleurs
-
Mike McKenna Jr., At the Edge of the World
-
Rose Cousins, Bravado
Country recording of the year
-
Brooklyn Blackmore, Get a Little Crazy
-
Laurie LeBlanc, When it's Right it's Right
-
Lawrence Maxwell, Almost Natural
-
Norma MacDonald, Old Future
-
The Heavy Horses, With Darkness in my Eyes
Dance recording of the year
-
BRDGS & FWLR, "Suspicious"
-
Cloverdale, Keep Dancing
-
Karate Kactus, "Shut up and say It"
-
Kin Crew x LNY TNZ, No Limits
-
Pineo & Loeb, "Free" featuring Liinks & Kayo
Electronic recording of the year
-
Elephant Skeletons, Sleep
-
Grej, In Search Of…
-
Rich Aucoin, United States
-
Scientists of Sound, The Beginning (Of the Beginning of the End)
-
Sparkee, Moon Mist
Francophone recording of the year
-
Émilie Landry, Arroser les fleurs
-
Joey Robin Haché, Trente
-
Les Hay Babies, Boîte aux lettres
-
Matt Boudreau, Armageddon
-
Menoncle Jason, La grosse piastre
Folk recording of the year
-
David Myles, Leave Tonight
-
Dylan Menzie, Lost in Dreams
-
Jennah Barry, Holiday
-
Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing
-
Sherman Downey, New Beautiful
Group recording of the year
-
Beòlach, All Hands
-
Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade, Just Like a Woman: Songs of Bob Dylan
-
Les Hay Babies, Boîte aux lettres
-
Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing
-
Sorrey, In Full Bloom
Indigenous artist of the year
-
Alan Syliboy & the Thundermakers
-
Mike Bern
-
Shift from tha 902
-
Silver Wolf Band
-
Wolf Castle
Inspirational recording of the year
-
Jordan Musycsyn, Around the Fire
-
Justin Fancy, Sure Beats a Good Time
-
Kristen Martell, Coming Home
-
Martine Kelsey, Sweet Hallelujah
-
Natasha Blackwood, Ease Back
Instrumental recording of the year
-
Beòlach, All Hands
-
Grej, In Search Of…
-
Maxim Cormier, Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg
-
Sarah Hagen, Women of Note
-
Taktus, Mirrored Glass
-
Wrong Planet Band, Wrong Planet Band
Jazz recording of the year
-
Anteater, Anteater
-
Joe Bowden, Roots, Tales of the Urban Yoda
-
Joel Miller, Unstoppable
-
Lee Park, Lee Park
Loud recording of the year
-
Diner Drugs, As Is
-
Hero's Last Rite, Behind the Darkest Days
-
Sonic Detour, Sonic Detour
-
Sound Drown, Selfish Reasons
-
WinterheartH, Riverbed Empire
Pop recording of the year
-
BRDGS, ie+
-
Kim Harris, Heirloom
-
Kinley, Kinley
-
Rachel Beck, Stronger Than you Know
-
Sorrey, In Full Bloom
R&B/soul recording of the year
-
Kam Sparks, "Witness" featuring Jamie Sparks
-
Keonté Beals, King
-
Rey D, "Loyal"
-
Arenye, 23/97
-
Zamani, Outside
Rap/hip-hop recording of the year
-
Atay & Jax, Last Night
-
Classified, Time
-
Owen O'Sound Lee, "Listen"
-
Shift from tha 902, This One's for You
-
Wolf Castle, Gold Rush
Rising star recording of the year
-
Beauts, Dalliance
-
Braden Lam, Inside Four Walls
-
Hauler, Hauler
-
Mike McKenna Jr., At the Edge of the World
-
Moira Bren, 6 is Green
-
Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing
Rock recording of the year
-
Beauts, Dalliance
-
Chris Colepaugh, 2019
-
Kestrels, Dream or Don't Dream
-
Like a Motorcycle, Dead Broke
-
Nap Eyes, Snapshot of a Beginner
Roots/traditional recording of the year
-
Beòlach, All Hands
-
Matthew Byrne, Matthew Byrne with the Lady Cove Women's Choir: In Concert
-
Maxim Cormier, Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg
-
Pretty Archie, Running for Cover
-
Rum Ragged, The Thing About Fish
Solo recording of the year
-
Catherine MacLellan, Coyote
-
Classified, Time
-
David Myles, Leave Tonight
-
Dylan Menzie, Lost in Dreams
-
Rose Cousins, Bravado
Song of the year
-
Classified, "Good News" featuring Breagh Isabel
-
Like a Motorcycle, "Wide Awake"
-
Neon Dreams, "Sick of Feeling Useless"
-
Rachel Beck, "Warrior"
-
Rich Aucoin, "Walls"
Songwriter of the year
-
Catherine MacLellan
-
Classified
-
David Myles
-
Joel Plaskett
-
Rose Cousins
With files from Jennifer Sweet and Holly Gordon
