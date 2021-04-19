Student publishes guide to Indigenous resources at N.B. archives

A St. Thomas University student hopes the guide to the provincial archive's Indigenous resources will help educators and researchers tell a fuller story of Indigenous history and culture.

Leanne Hudson said the guide was prompted by the struggles she had trying to learn about Indigenous culture, and the struggles she saw her educators had while trying to teach Indigenous culture.

"When I was given this opportunity and had so much flexibility with what the project looked like, I was able to kind of manipulate it and make it something that would really solve this, or help to solve this issue that I experienced throughout my childhood and later years as a young adult," said Hudson.

"Integration of Indigenous Culture, Knowledge and Traditions" includes sections about reserve lands, traditional practices, language and interaction with government.

Hudson said her teachers were nervous about teaching Indigenous culture and history because of a lack of resources.

"It's something that nobody wants to mess up," said Hudson.

"We want to tell the stories right. But unfortunately, there's still these gaps in resources of where to get that proper information."

Hudson hopes her guide can help point educators find resources, and that it will make the material digestible so it could be shared more easily.

"I wanted to focus on the basics and keep it very basic knowledge," said Hudson.

"Something that could be used in multiple different settings, not only just in school settings, but also within our communities and our other institutions"

Hudson said the document isn't a definitive account of Indigenous history and culture, just a guide to the resources available at the archives, which she said can be spotty.

"If we aren't telling the full story through our records, then we're kind of missing big chunks of historical events that really shaped this relationship," said Hudson.

The guide was published last October and Hudson said she's received a lot of positive feedback.

"There's been so many positive reactions and people are really enjoying this guide," said Hudson.

"It's very rewarding to be able to provide that in such an inclusive way."

