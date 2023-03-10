Businesses in Alma asked to put restrictions on public washroom use

The mayor of Fundy Albert says the community of Alma, N.B., is asking for some public washrooms to close in an effort to conserve water.

Alma, near Fundy National Park, fills with tourists when the summer months arrive. That often leads to a request to conserve water.

"Surprisingly, the use of washrooms is what is significantly contributing to the amount of water that is being used in Alma," Robert Rochon said.

Rochon said people who run businesses in Alma are being asked to close public washrooms or to limit their use if possible.

"In response to that, we're installing additional portable toilets in the community by the village office. So that will help the situation somewhat."

Robert Rochon is the mayor of Fundy Albert. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The water system can handle the needs of the community's 282 permanent residents for much of the year. But issues arise during peak tourism months.

It's nothing new for Joel Cadieux. He's been running The Octopus's Garden Café and Bistro for the last decade.

He's been asked to reduce his water use over the past eight summers, but he can't imagine asking someone to use a portable toilet instead of a public one.

"It's not good," Cadieux said. "It would certainly be embarrassing.

"If we got down to the point where we have no water we would have to close down. We'd have to, it's the law. We have to have so much water to operate. We have to be able to sanitize cooking implements, our hands. We have to have functioning washrooms where the public can also sanitize their hands."

The Octopus' Garden Cafe and Bistro is located along Main Street in Alma on the way to Fundy National Park. (The Octopus' Garden Cafe and Bistro/Facebook)

The village is doing a water consumption survey to better understand how to improve the supply, said Rochon.

However, the time for surveys and studies is over, Cadieux said.

"It's not good," Cadieux said. "I think this should be done now. We should be done talking about this."

Wells have been drilled and the village is working to identify a viable water supply in the area. Tests will have to be done to determine if the water is safe to use, Rochon said.

The actual construction of a new water system will take about two years, he said.

One thing Cadieux wants tourists to know is they are welcome to visit the village.

"I think they should still consider coming down here and enjoy the park and … the region and hopefully … we will have the water situation sorted," he said.

Alma remains under a boil water advisory. Tourists in some rental accommodations are being asked to limit their shower usage.