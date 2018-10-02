Alma remains under boil order, despite good water quality

Despite weeks of good water quality, the village of Alma is still under a boil order from Public Health.

Mayor Kirstin Shortt says that until the Department of Health gives the go-ahead, the boil order stays in place.

"The water quality has been fine since August. We only had the one high turbidity spike, and since then the water quality has been fine."

Shortt said the whole village is suffering because the issue now is not the water quality but procedural issues the department wants the village to check and follow.

The operational manual, response protocol and remediation plan all have to be reviewed, she said.

The village has also lost its public works operator, who worked for the village for two years, so the mayor says she has no idea when the boil order will end.

"All that is time-consuming and frustrating to say the least."

Shortt said the village tried to work with the Department of Health to get things resolved and has received no explanation as to why the boil order can't be lifted.

The village takes the water samples and sends them to the province.

"We are just a very small village," she said. "Our system is computerized. However, they wanted to have a closer look at our trending and our weekly graphs, daily graphs just to make sure that everything is A-OK, which so far we've had no issues."

Mayor Kirstin Shortt said procedural issues from the department of health are preventing the lifting of the boil water order. (CBC) ​Shortt added it seems every time the village upgrades the system, something new pops up.

"We feel it's an operational issue that could well be handled while our boil order is lifted."

The mayor said meetings have been held with staff from the Department of Health and from Environment and Local Government in Alma.

"So at this point, we are totally frustrated and our residents and our visitors — it totally impacts the village as a whole and we don't know what else to do."

Kirstin Shortt, mayor of Alma explains why they must maintain the boil order even though tests suggest the water is good to drink. 8:34

Shorrt said the village hopes it doesn't don't have to stay on the boil order until a new public works operator is certified, which can take a year of training and testing.

"It's a decision of the Department of Heath whether they're happy with our backup operator."

Trusting operation

People in Alma have been boiling their water after spikes in turbidity began in August. Mayor Kirstin Shortt said that issue is resolved. (Myfanwy Davies/CBC)

Shortt described it as a matter of trust in the village's water operation.

"We have had no issue with supply and demand, we've had no contamination whatsoever."

Shortt said the village will keep doing what is asked but hopes the boil order can be lifted soon.

CBC requested to speak with Dr. Yves Léger, the medical officer of health for the east region, and the Department of Health but got no response.