Allardville man dies following single-vehicle crash

A 52-year-old man from Allardville died early Wednesday morning in a single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on Route 134 in Allardville. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. The pickup truck involved matched the description of one that left a house after police received a report of mischief in progress.

Police say several windows were broken in the home and in a vehicle in the driveway.

The individual believed to be responsible left the scene before police arrived.

The crash occurred a short time later. The man died as a result of his injuries before reaching the Chaleur Regional Hospital.

Route 134 was closed for several hours while the RCMP collision reconstructionist was at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the report of mischief is also being investigated.