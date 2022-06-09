No plans to close airports as province looks to add more routes

The province says it wants to grow air passenger service in the province, without closing of any of its airports. That's according to the government's new five-year air sector strategy, released on Thursday.

While an amalgamation of some of the province's airports has been cited as a way to increase the number of flights and destinations offered by airlines, the province said its plan is to increase service without those closures.

"This strategy provides us with a roadmap for keeping our strategic aviation assets viable and encouraging growth in a meaningful and sustainable way," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green said in a statement posted on the province's website.

Premier Blaine Higgs singled out airports as a focus in his throne speech following the 2020 election.

The speech noted that the PCs plan to "ask the fundamental question about our airports," facilities that have been hobbled by the pandemic but are vital to economic growth.

Duncan Dee, former chief operating officer of Air Canada and a member of the 2016 Canada Transportation Act review panel, said during the first summer of the pandemic that, "given the significant reduction in traffic, it may well serve that part of the province, at least as a start, to consider consolidating Fredericton airport."

He said at the time the most obvious choice would be to look at why there is an airport in Saint John and in Fredericton when they are only an hour apart from each other.

The airports in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John are owned by Transport Canada, not by the provincial government.

Risks of new airport outweigh benefits

The risks of building a new centralized southern airport outweigh the potential benefits, according to a study cited in the new strategy.

The report said a new airport may have increased the flight options available to New Brunswickers.

But it cited the cost, construction time and uncertainty of flight options at a new airport as reasons to hold off on building one.

"Due to substantial levels of required capital investment, commercial uncertainty and associated risks, scenarios with a new airport build and repurposing current airports are not recommended," said the report.

Development of new routes

The province has committed $4 million to help develop new routes through a new program called the Air Service Development Fund pilot project.

The strategy says this pilot will take the form of a shared risk incentive program for airlines to add new routes.

"Such incentives, usually in the form of cost rebates or marketing support, demonstrate that all community stakeholders will support additional future air service," said the report.

These routes would be decided on collectively between the airports through an air services committee.