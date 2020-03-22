2 adults, 2 children in hospital after rescue from car in water

A man, woman and two young children are in hospital — two in critical condition — after being rescued from a car that overturned in a water-filled ditch in east Saint John.

The accident occurred Saturday around 9:50 a.m. on Majors Brook Drive, off McAllister Drive, police said.

When fire crews arrived, there were two civilians in the water helping to get a woman out of the car, said Brian Wilson, platoon chief of the Saint John Fire Department.

"Fire crews entered the water and helped with [removing] the remaining adult and two children."

Wilson said all were taken to hospital.

"Two unfortunately are in critical condition. One I believe has been airlifted out of Saint John."

Wilson could not confirm the ages of the children but said they were young.

The Saint John Police Force's reconstruction team is trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Wilson said the road conditions at the the time of the accident were good.