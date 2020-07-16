Activist jailed for giving legal advice forms new legal watchdog group

Legal gadfly Vaughn Barnett is back, promising to stay on the right side of the justice system this time--while openly acknowledging he may land himself in legal trouble again.

The Fredericton-area activist spent three weeks in jail earlier this year after a judge ruled he was doing the work of a lawyer without being licensed to practice law.

He and his supporters cast his actions as a fight for social justice on behalf of people who can't afford lawyers.

Barnett is still convinced he was in the right but says he'll be more cautious now working with a group he's established called Legal Administration Watchdogs, or LAW.

"I intend to shift the focus my activity that is more clearly of an activist nature, hence this group," he said.

"My position was and still is that I have never violated the injunction. Call it a difference of opinion about the legal interpretation, if not something worse, but that's my position. Having said that, I'm still going to try to abide by Chief Justice DeWare's opinion."

In February Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare sentenced Barnett to 100 days in jail for new violations of a 2000 court injunction aimed at restricting him from working as an unlicensed lawyer.

Robert MacKay, a Moncton supporter of the new group, says Barnett is someone who doesn't fit in to conventional expectations but has a "certain chutzpah" about doing what he can to help people.

"He is trying to do the right thing and he's trying to do it within the parameters," he said.

The New Brunswick Law Society, the self-governing organization for lawyers in the province, sought the ruling.

Group focused on activism

Barnett says he knows the society will be watching his new group closely and he figures there's a chance they'll take him to court again.

"Probably, yes," he said.

"The law society might say that I'm still practising law because I'm still making legal arguments to help people," he said.

"My response is now that the people I'm helping are people in general. I'm not helping people so much in specific cases except using those cases to illustrate larger problems. So I'm engaging in the kind of activism that a lot of people would engage in."

Barnett's new group is made up of a half-dozen what he calls "very dedicated" activists who believe the justice system isn't fair and accessible to people who lack the means to hire lawyers.

"It's basically like a two-tier system," said Fredericton activist André Faust, who joined the group recently. "It's a rich person's game. … There are people who do not have the finances, or psychologically they're not at a level of comprehending this complex system."

Law society executive director Marc Richard was on vacation Thursday and could not be reached for comment.

But, in February, Richard said the society has a committee including Department of Justice and court officials that is working to improve access to justice. Someone like Barnett "has to respect the court order, the system that's in place," he said.

Lawyers licensed by the society are subject to a code of ethics and to disciplinary proceedings, and must carry liability insurance — requirements that the society says are in place to protect clients if something goes wrong.

Faust said existing systems to help people without lawyers, like the providing of duty counsel, meet the minimum constitutional requirement but often don't provide effective legal representation.

"That's basically a production line," he said. "Get them in, get them through and out."

Not a licensed lawyer

Fredericton activist André Faust said existing systems to help people without lawyers often don’t provide effective legal representation. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In 2000 a judge ordered Barnett to stop doing legal work for clients. Barnett has a law degree but is not a member of the New Brunswick Law Society, which means he is not licensed to practice law.

In 2007 a Court of Queen's Bench judge added to the initial order by requiring Barnett add to any written reference he made to his law degree the disclaimer "not licensed to practice law" in type twice as large.

Earlier this year the law society took Barnett to court over two new cases.

In one, the society argued he referred to himself as a "legal researcher and advocate" for a woman suspended from her job, whom he called his "client." He asked her employer for the "legal justification" for her suspension.

In the second case, he tried to negotiate with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board on behalf of a friend, calling himself her "legal advisor."

Barnett acknowledged in a January hearing he was "trying to walk a fine line" and argued if he crossed it, it was because of his "honest interpretation" of an ambiguous court order.

But DeWare called Barnett "an extremely intelligent man" who was "fully aware of the scope and nature of the court order in place." She sentenced him to 100 days in jail.

Three weeks into his sentence, he applied for a "temporary absence," a form of house arrest, and was released.

'More careful now'

One example of what Barnett and the new group will take on is what they say is the poor treatment of employees at a New Brunswick nursing home. Workers who complained got nowhere with the province, he said.

"There may be legal issues involved in our campaign, but surely we must have the right to hold agencies accountable for what we consider to be legal violations," he said.

He says much of what he does will be similar to what he did before, but with "a shift from case work to activism for general groups of people. … I'm still going to apply my legal skills in all of this, as I believe I have the right to do."

Barnett, who has not ruled out appealing DeWare's ruling, says he'll tell people he can't provide legal advice and will refer them to lawyers -- as he has always done, he said.

"Unfortunately not a whole lot can change because I don't feel I was breaching the injunction in the first place," he said. "I'm just going to be more careful now."