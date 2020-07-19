33-year-old Beechwood man dead after motorcycle collides with car

A 33-year-old man from Beechwood, N.B., died Saturday evening after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car.

The collision occurred in Carlow, about 10 kilometres northeast of Florence-Bristol.

Police say the man was taken to the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, where he died of his injuries

The man was the only one on the motorcycle. The driver of the car was also alone on the vehicle and was not injured.

Police say the investigation is continuing.