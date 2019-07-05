10-digit dialing for local N.B. calls delayed until 2022

If you were expecting to have to start dialling all ten digits in a telephone number to make a local call today, don't worry. You won't have to do it for another couple of years.

The plan to have people start dialling the area code along with the number was to make way for the addition of a second area code for the province.

Area code 428 was scheduled to take effect on November 2020, as the 506 area code was expected to reach its capacity.

But in April, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission decided after new information from a relief numbering resource utilization forecast completed in July 2019 that the change could be delayed.

CRTC said a forecast is conducted every six months by the Canadian Numbering Administrator for area codes that are within the relief planning window of 72 months.

The report indicated the date of Dec. 2021 to exhaust the area code 506 was now moved to April 2023.

So instead of starting to dial the ten-digits telephone number today, you will only have to start doing it on April 23, 2022.

The CTRC said in the report users have to change to dialing 10-digits instead of seven digit numbers 12 to 18 months before the area code capacity is exhausted.