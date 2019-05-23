Moncton homeless shelter buys downtown building for $775,000

A Moncton charity that runs one of the city's two homeless shelters has purchased a downtown building as the community awaits word on a new shelter.

Property records show Maison Nazareth Inc. purchased 75 Albert St. for $775,000 on April 10. The registered charity operates the House of Nazareth shelter.

Jean Dubé, executive director of the charity, declined to comment Thursday beyond confirming the purchase.

The provincial government did not respond to a request for comment.

A media advisory says Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe and federal health minister, will announce federal funding for Maison Nazareth at 75 Albert St. at 11 a.m.

The building houses the offices of a consulting firm that previously owned the building and a yoga studio. The previous owner of the building did not return a request for comment. The owner of the yoga studio declined an interview.

The two-storey building is adjacent to the office where Horizon Health Network's addiction and mental health mobile crisis team is based.

Proposals sought

The operator of the city's second homeless shelter said the province requested proposals for a new facility at meetings he attended in February or March.

Cal Maskery, founder and executive director of Harvest House Atlantic, said the province sought proposals to run a "wet" shelter that would open by October.

Jean Dubé, executive director of House of Nazareth, in the charity's shelter on Clark Street in Moncton. (Camille Bourdeau/Radio-Canada)

A wet shelter has more lenient rules around alcohol and drug consumption than "dry" or "damp" shelters.

In mid-April, Moncton staff began saying the city had been assured by the provincial government that a wet homeless shelter will open in the community by late summer or early fall. The province has not confirmed the city's statements.

Maskery said Harvest House wasn't interested in putting in a proposal because it wanted to focus more on running a shelter that helps people stop using drugs or alcohol.

"Our philosophy is different," Maskery said.

He said he was aware Nazareth was considering a proposal.

Cal Maskery, founder and executive director of Harvest House Atlantic, says the province sought proposals to operate a wet shelter earlier this year. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Advocates have said that two out-of-the-cold shelters that operated in the city over the winter showed the need for a new, wet shelter.

Those two temporary shelters each had about 50 people staying overnight before they closed at the beginning of April.

The province then increased capacity of the two main shelters temporarily for the summer.

Harvest can accommodate 75 to 80 people per night, though has recently had around 45 to 60 people.

Rough year

Maskery said this year has been the roughest of his 30 years working with homeless people because of rampant drug use.

"There's been people coming in heavy sedation during the day, and then when coming in from elsewhere they want to sleep all day and stay awake all night," Maskery said. "It's been a real hard transition, so that's why I think have another shelter would be a benefit."

Lisa Ryan with the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee has said there are 10 to 12 active homeless tent camps around the city. She estimated that means about 50 people are sleeping outside.

Advocates say two out-of-the-cold shelters that operated in Moncton over the winter showed the need for a new, wet shelter. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Moncton Coun. Blair Lawrence, who represents the Albert Street area, said he's looking forward to hearing the province's plans for a modern shelter that's larger and able to accommodate the issues faced by the city's homeless population.

"But at the same time, I would hope the residents or the commercial interests within the same area — as well as the City of Moncton — will have some input as to how the development proceeds," Lawrence said Thursday.