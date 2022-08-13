Nature Trust wants people to stop creating rock piles on N.B. beach preserve

The Nature Trust of New Brunswick is urging the public to stop creating rock piles on a coastal nature reserve.

The non-profit, which conserves privately owned land throughout the province, is concerned the rock piles are a public safety issue and will disrupt local wildlife on its Cape Enrage Nature Preserve beach, about 19 kilometres east of Fundy National Park.

"We really just want to spread awareness with the public about this issue and how important it is to leave the rocks where they are," said Pierrette Janes, a stewardship co-ordinator for Nature Trust.

"We're just trying to preserve and protect the wildlife and habitat."

Janes said critters, including spiders and beetles, use rocks as shelter and live in the water pockets that the rocks naturally create during low tide.

Cape Enrage Nature Preserve beach is naturally filled with big, flat pebbles. (Submitted by the Nature Trust of New Brunswick)

"It's bad for critters that make their homes in the rocks," said Janes.

"Removing rocks removes that natural habitat for them."

Janes said rock piling also impacts the integrity of the shoreline because moving and removing rocks causes the coast to erode.

She said the site often experiences heavy winds, so piling rocks high could also be a safety risk for the public.

"We certainly don't want to see rocks flying around the beach," said Janes.

She said there haven't been any incidents of people getting injured by the rocks.

Pierrette Janes, a stewardship co-ordinator for the Nature Trust of New Brunswick, is urging the public to stop building rock towers on a coastal reserve. (Submitted by the Nature Trust of New Brunswick)

Janes said the rock piling has been an ongoing issue.

She said Nature Trust has had to send staff to the site to redistribute the rocks.

Janes said Cape Enrage is the only New Brunswick site impacted so far.