Natural gas leak forces evacuation of uptown Saint John homes, businesses

Some uptown Saint John residences and businesses have been evacuated after a natural gas leak was detected late Friday afternoon.

Mike Carr, the Saint John Fire division chief, said an underground gas line that runs along Prince William Street sprung a leak at the intersection with Princess Street — a busy corner in the heart of the uptown home many bars, restaurants, shops and apartments.

The red tag marks the location of the leak in uptown Saint John. (Google Maps)

Enbridge located the leak and began excavating the road to beging repairs, he said. Firefighters, police, paramedics, city works crews and Saint John Energy officials are on scene.

Emergency crews have cleared the area and power has been cut "at a grid level."

At this time, we are requesting that people stay clear of that area until further notice. There are numerous streets and roads around the leak area that are completely closed, and will remain that way until the leak has been stopped. —@saintjohnpolice

"We've evacuated a one-block radius," said Carr, who is also the manager of Saint John's emergency management organization. "We've also de-energized the adjacent streets as well.

"We expect traffic disruptions and expect power interruptions of the evening."

Crews are jackhammering and digging into Prince William St attempting to locate the source of the leak. <a href="https://t.co/sMLUOxhrNk">pic.twitter.com/sMLUOxhrNk</a> —@thewrightpage

Carr said it's unclear how long the disruptions will last.

Firefighters are checking out adjacent buildings to ensure no gas is within, he said.

Major response by SJFD & police after a natural gas leak on Prince William near intersection of Princess.<br><br>Shop owner noticed strong gas odour and called 911 around 4:30 pm.<br><br>Bars and restaurants have been evacuated. <a href="https://t.co/jgV6UlwLis">pic.twitter.com/jgV6UlwLis</a> —@thewrightpage

The gas was first detected by a citizen who reported it around 4:30 p.m.