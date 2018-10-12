Skip to Main Content
Natural gas leak forces evacuation of uptown Saint John homes, businesses

Saint John fire division chief Mike Carr says an underground gas line that runs along Prince William Street sprung a leak at the intersection with Princess Street late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews have evacuated a one-block radius from a natural gas leak at the intersection of Prince William and Princess streets in uptown Saint John. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Some uptown Saint John residences and businesses have been evacuated after a natural gas leak was detected late Friday afternoon.

 Mike Carr, the Saint John Fire division chief, said an underground gas line that runs along Prince William Street sprung a leak at the intersection with Princess Street — a busy corner in the heart of the uptown home many bars, restaurants, shops and apartments.

The red tag marks the location of the leak in uptown Saint John. (Google Maps)

Enbridge located the leak and began excavating the road to beging repairs, he said. Firefighters, police, paramedics, city works crews and Saint John Energy officials are on scene.

Emergency crews have cleared the area and power has been cut "at a grid level."

"We've evacuated a one-block radius," said Carr, who is also the manager of Saint John's emergency management organization. "We've also de-energized the adjacent streets as well.

"We expect traffic disruptions and expect power interruptions of the evening."

Carr said it's unclear how long the disruptions will last.

Firefighters are checking out adjacent buildings to ensure no gas is within, he said.

The gas was first detected by a citizen who reported it around 4:30 p.m.

With files from Julia Wright

