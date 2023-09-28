More than just a day: Marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation through education

Awareness, education, heritage and culture are just some of the words that are part of commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

For Stephanie Robichaud, a teacher's assistant in St. Mary's First Nation in Fredericton, also known as Sitansisk, it's important for First Nations children to be able to learn about their culture and share it with others.

"I feel somewhat sad that we have to have a reconciliation day but [on] the other hand, I feel quite happy that … there's more awareness being made," she said.

In 2021, the federal government officially declared Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday.

At a healing walk on Thursday in Fredericton, children from surrounding schools and community members gathered on the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

That year, New Brunswick decided not to make the day a provincial holiday. But in 2022, just over a week before the date, the government declared it a provincial holiday, as well.

This day is also referred to as Orange Shirt Day , a name that comes from Phyllis Webstab's personal story.

She wore a new orange shirt given to her by her grandmother for her first day at St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. But when she arrived, it was taken from her and never returned.

At a healing walk on Thursday, where children from surrounding schools and community members gathered on the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge, Elder Imelda Perley, who's traditional name is Opolahsomuwehs, said truth and reconciliation should happen every day.

"Why is it just Sept. 30? Why is it just June 21 for Aboriginal Day? And so I've been going to the schools and stating to the teachers, we shouldn't have a culture day. Every day is going to be a culture day for my children," said Perley.

"I want them to know that every day they can be safe in their own culture and not have to leave it behind at home."

Perley encourages Indigenous children to be proud of their people and language.

Sherri-Lynn Sappier, who also took part in the healing walk, said as the mother of two Indigenous boys, it is emotional to see people come together to honour children who didn't make it home from residential schools.

Elder Imelda Perley, whose traditional name is Opolahsomuwehs, said truth and reconciliation should happen every day. (Prapti Bamaniya/CBC)

"A lot of things that had happened in Canada's past were swept under the rug, it wasn't known, it was never taught in school," said Sappier.

"So now that there is awareness, now that there is truth being told, it's time that other people hear the dark history of what it was and move forward in a positive direction, in a loving direction, and knowing that every child matters — every child."

Rachel Burke, who works for the Wolastoqey Tribal Council, said there's still a lot of work that needs to be done for truth and reconciliation.

She said things such as the healing walk, where Fredericton community members and different organizations come together to honour children who were forced into residential schools, create a sense of togetherness needed to move forward.

The name Orange Shirt Day comes from Phyllis Webstab, who wore a brand new orange shirt given to her by her grandmother for her first day at a B.C. residential school. But when she arrived, it was taken from her and never returned. (Ann Paul/CBC)

"It's not just Indigenous people that need to focus on [truth and reconciliation.] We need the support of other people as well," said Burke.

"This should be something that's on the minds of people every day, whether it's educating yourself or finding ways to support Indigenous communities, your Indigenous friends.

"This is something that we deal with consistently throughout our lives. So just being mindful that it's more than one day."