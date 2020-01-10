New Brunswickers need this day as a day to remember and reflect, chiefs say

The chief of St. Mary's First Nation is calling out the province for keeping schools open on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Chief Alan J. Polchies is among chiefs across the province disappointed Premier Blaine Higgs chose not to make the day and official one of remembrance in New Brunswick.

"Mistreatment and abuse of Indigenous people in Canada needs to be acknowledged and openly talked about, and their history, culture and languages are to be celebrated," said a statement Wednesday from the chiefs of Elsipogtog, Esgenoôpetitj, and Neqotkuk First Nations.

In New Brunswick, federal offices and those of some municipalities, including Fredericton and Saint John, are closed for the day. However, the private sector and provincial offices are open, including the public school system.

Polchies said it's important New Brunswickers take time off work and school and reflect

"Schools should be closest to honour the day so families can take the time to teach their children to ensure they're well-educated on this issue," he said.

"We want to curb racism in our society."

Review the TRC's call to action

Polchies suggested people review the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

"It's important because Canadians and New Brunswickers need to educate themselves on the dark history," he said. "That the Canadian government implemented residential schools."

It's also important to acknowledge and support residential school survivors on Thursday.

Indigenous children suffered abuse, racism and loss of culture at Indian day schools that operated across New Brunswick and at the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School in Nova Scotia.

"It's been a very emotional roller coaster leading up to Sept. 30."

At 4:30 a.m. St. Mary's will be lighting a sacred fire in honour of residential school survivors "and the children that never made it home."

"We walk their truth."

Because of COVID-19, the community will be hosting a virtual event that will feature Grydon Nicholas, a former lieutenant-governor, and traditional music.

Polchies said community members have also put together 10 packages for residential school survivors in St. Mary's.

They include sweet grass, which helps ease anxiety and create calm.

"We wanted to ensure our medicines are incorporated in our bundles," Polchies said.

Listen to Indigenous peoples

The Eastern Circle of Saint John and Hearts of Saint John, two local groups that focus on Indigenous issues, are planning a virtual event with prayer, ceremony and speakers on Thursday. This will be streamed on their Facebook pages and YouTube.

Children from St. Mary’s First Nation on Fredericton’s north side, on their way to school with books and slate boards around the 1890s. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

There will also be a question and answer period about the different calls to action. MyKayla Spinney, one of the founders of the Eastern Circle believes said people area aware "there's a list of some sort," but aren't aware of what the calls to action consist of.

She said there's more to reconciliation than money or apologizing.

"I really hope people really think and realize there's a lot more to reconciliation than we realize."

Spinney said non-Indigenous Canadians need to listen to Indigenous communities.

"Remember to step back and let the Indigenous people talk and stand behind them."

The Shubenacadie residential school operated from 1929 to 1967. (CBC)

Polchies suggested people who want to honour the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation should take a walk along the river.

"The river is our identity," he said. "Reflect on how long we've been here."

He's hopeful the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will allow Canadians to connect with neighbours and will create a healing path forward for generations to come.

"There is a brighter future for them."