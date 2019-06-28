Controversial political party greeted by vocal protesters in Saint John

A controversial federal political party got less than a warm welcome in Saint John on Friday.

Two members of the National Citizens Alliance were greeted by about 40 protesters, including Mayor Don Darling, during a lunch-hour forum in front of City Hall.

About 15 police officers stood watch as the protesters toted signs bearing slogans, such as "NCA Go Away," and "In Saint John We Love Our Newcomers," and chanted, "Off our streets Nazi scum."

Party leader Stephen Garvey, armed with a bullhorn, fired back. "Read our policies," he shouted over the protesters, who blew whistles in an attempt to drown him out. "The silent majority in Canada are about to wake up."

The National Citizens Alliance, which is based in Calgary, became a registered federal party in January, according to Elections Canada.

The Alliance is calling for a drastic reduction in immigrants to Canada and rescinding the Multiculturalism Act and it opposes hate speech laws and anti-Islamophobia policies. The party also believes climate change is a hoax.

Earlier in the day, the mayor took to social media to denounce the party.

"I want folks to know, that the city has nothing to do with this group," he posted on Twitter. "Their hate filled views are disgusting and I don't want them in our city.

"They serve only to fuel divisive views and hatred. Worse is this political party actually play to these views for votes."

Saint John Mayor Don Darling was front and centre at the protest against the National Citizens Alliance on Friday, carrying a sign with the slogan, 'Love Not Hate Makes Canada Great.' (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The party's forum was originally planned for the Royal Canadian Legion's Lancaster Branch 69 but was moved to City Hall after the legion cancelled the booking, according to Garvey.

Forums slated for the qplex in Quispamsis Friday evening and at the Golden Jubilee Hall in Sussex on Saturday are expected to proceed as scheduled, unless they get another call, he said.

Some Quispamsis residents have expressed concerns about the group using the town's arena and called for it to be cancelled, but Mayor Gary Clark said the booking of the Moosehead Breweries Conference Centre would stand.

"I personally do not agree with their views but feel it is important that we uphold rights given by Legislation in our Province," he posted on the town's Facebook page.

About 40 protesters greeted the National Citizens Alliance at Saint John City Hall. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The New Brunswick Human Rights Act states: "No person, directly or indirectly, alone or with another, by himself, herself or itself or by the interposition of another, shall, based on a prohibited ground of discrimination,

a) deny to any person or class of person any accommodation, services or facilities available to the public, or

b) discriminate against any person or class of persons with respect to any accommodation, services or facilities available to the public.

"In this case their recognition as a federal political party we believe is protected under the act," wrote Clark.

"Canada and New Brunswick take very seriously the right to free speech and the protection of rights for all Canadians. The Town of Quispamsis has a duty to protect those rights as well, even if we do not agree with the group's political views."

He stressed that the town and Moosehead Breweries have no affiliation with the party and that it's a private booking.

If anyone chooses to continue to voice concerns, Clark urged them to do so in a "respectful and peaceful manner."

Several of the Saint John protesters yelled, "See you tonight at the qplex," as they left around 1 p.m.