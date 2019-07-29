Canada's up-and-coming opera singers flock to Saint Andrews

Opera and small-town New Brunswick are not often thought of together, but for 33 years some of the best young opera singers in the country have been making a pilgrimage to Saint Andrews.

The St. Andrews Arts Council held its annual benefit concert Sunday, and 16 students showed off their pipes in a sold-out show at Kingsbrae Gardens.

Jacqueline Guthrie, the council president, said the organization gives classes for students from age five all the way up to graduate school.

She said the competition is fierce for the week-long summer program for experienced students, but it's an easygoing atmosphere once they arrive.

"The main point is to give them high-quality education and a place to share their talents, and we enjoy doing that," said Guthrie.

"The community loves it too because they get to hear some of the best young and up-and-coming emerging artists."

Run by Wendy Nielsen

The council was founded in 1986 by Guthrie's father, Lewis Dalvit, who fell in love with the Saint Andrews area.

Guthrie said her father continued to work with the council until a few years ago, when he turned 92, and this was the first year he has not attended.

In addition to the 33rd anniversary of the council, this summer marks soprano Wendy Nielsen's 25th year as director of the council's voice program.

“The community loves it ... they get to hear some of the best young and up and coming emerging artists," said council president Jacqueline Guthrie. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The Harvey native became involved after moving back to New Brunswick from Toronto, where she was pursuing her own opera career.

At first, it was only a weekend program for high school students, Nielsen said.

"We just grew it from there, and now it's a nationally recognized program."

More than a pretty voice

The journey to becoming an opera singer takes more than just having a good voice, although you need that too.

Much of an opera singer's repertoire derives from multiple languages, many of the popular operas being in French, Italian or German, so language skills are a must.

The weekend show at Kingsbrae Gardens was to raise money for the St. Andrews Arts Council’s summer school. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"They have to have a good ear for languages and be able to work and learn in Italian, French and German mostly," said Nielsen.

"They have to be good actors and they have to move well on stage and they have to be good musicians. They have to be to learn the music well and thoroughly."

Showing off New Brunswick

Major opera centres include Milan, Vienna, London and New York, so Saint Andrews may seem a little out of place.

Guthrie said one of the main goals of the council is to enrich the musical lives of people living in rural New Brunswick.

"The town really has embraced the fact that these are wonderful students, and artists [and] they can hear it without having to go long distances for it," said Guthrie.

Nielsen said it's always exciting to show off Saint Andrews and the East Coast to her students.

Wendy Nielsen, the artistic director of the council's voice program, says she's grateful the town has been so welcoming. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"Some of them haven't been this far east before. So introducing this beautiful part of the world to them is also really important," said Nielsen.

"This town welcomes us. Some of the students stay in homes. We rehearse in the churches. We're so grateful for that."

The opera students finished their final class Sunday, but the council has plenty of music planned over the summer.

This includes their annual gala concert on Aug. 17.