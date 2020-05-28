Judge says decision in nurse-assault civil case expected in coming weeks

A lawsuit filed by a nurse beaten while working at a Moncton hospital returned to court Wednesday so the judge hearing the case could clarify aspects of the evidence ahead of issuing a decision in the coming weeks.

Bruce "Randy" Van Horlick was found guilty in 2020 of two criminal charges of assault and sentenced to six months in jail for attacking Natasha Poirier, a nurse supervisor, and nurse Teresa Thibeault at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital in March 2019.

Poirier filed a lawsuit against Van Horlick in 2020 seeking more than $1.5 million in compensation for loss of income and future earnings, and damages for assault, battery, mental suffering, and pain and suffering.

A one-day trial was held Jan. 10 where Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette heard testimony from Poirier and was given various medical reports about how the assault has affected her ability to work.

Teresa Thibeault, left, and Natasha Poirier speaking to reporters in 2020. Both were assaulted by Van Horlick in 2019. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Ouellette held a short hearing Wednesday with Poirier's lawyer, Kelly VanBuskirk, to clarify some of the evidence. The questions ranged from the type of disability benefits she was receiving, details of her previous income, and why Vitalité Health Network fired her in November.

"We are sort of disadvantaged by not having the benefit of a defendant," Ouellette said near the end of the 25-minute hearing.

"All of those questions I had this morning would have been done through a thorough cross-examination, which never happened."

Van Horlick didn't file a statement of defence, doesn't have a lawyer and didn't attend the trial or Wednesday's hearing.

Because he didn't file a statement of defence, he was previously noted in default, a term that under the rules of court means he is deemed to have admitted the allegations in the lawsuit.

The judge's first question related to a revelation from Poirier's testimony during the civil trial that Vitalité had terminated her last fall. She testified she wasn't given a reason for her dismissal.

VanBuskirk on Wednesday added little that wasn't already said during the trial, repeating that he didn't represent her on that issue and that it was his understanding her dismissal is the subject of a grievance filed by Poirier's union, the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

VanBuskirk said his belief was that she was terminated because Vitalité determined she couldn't continue working. The lawyer said his understanding was the union would submit to an arbitrator that Vitalité should have accommodated her position.

The union refused to comment on the issue in January. Vitalité also wouldn't comment in January.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre is in Moncton where Poirier worked before the assault. Vitalité Health Network, which runs the hospital, fired Poirier last fall. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

The judge asked about what benefits she received, with VanBuskirk saying she had received workers compensation. However, he said it's expected that money will be clawed back from any payments the judge awards.

The judge noted that, given that information, he shouldn't include the workers compensation payments in his calculations about her income and losses.

Poirier testified that prior to the March 11, 2019, attack, she worked about 52 hours per week at the Dumont hospital and was also a clinical case manager for Veterans Affairs Canada.

She planned to retire from Vitalité with a full pension at 65 and continue part time with other work.

She earned about $136,000 in 2018 from two jobs and rental property income, according to tax records given to the judge.

The judge asked a series of questions about the evidence in the case during a short hearing Wednesday ahead of issuing a decision in the coming weeks. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

However, medical evidence entered during the trial and Poirier's testimony indicated she can now only work a handful of hours per week as a result of the attack.

She continues to work for Veterans Affairs Canada.

The lawyer told the judge he should only consider her previous income from the health authority when calculating her lost income since she is no longer employed by Vitalité.

"That is gone," VanBuskirk said.

Ouellette concluded the hearing by telling the lawyer he would issue his decision in the case in the "next few weeks."