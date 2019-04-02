Nashwaak River level dips, remains above flood stage

Water levels on the Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge are trending downward, but the public needs to be prepared for possible flooding, according to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

The EMO issued a River Watch advisory for the area about 25 kilometres north of Fredericton after an ice jam caused water levels to surpass flood stage.

Levels peaked at 21.2 metres Monday evening but dipped to 21.1 metres on Tuesday. That's still slightly higher than the flood stage of 21 metres.

"It's trending downward, but it's an ice jam and you're never sure what's going to happen until it actually melts and breaks," said EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

An ice jam has formed on the Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge. (Radio-Canada)

He said New Brunswickers living near the water should be prepared for flooding since ice jams can form "in a matter of hours" and raise water levels.

Jillian Hudgins of the Nashwaak Watershed Association said some low-lying areas have been flooded, and there were some spots along the river where the water was approaching the road.

She said ice jams along the Nashwaak are "pretty typical" at this time of year.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

"The ice in the Nashwaak generally breaks around the end of March. Sometimes it's ice-free by the end of March and sometimes it's not," she said.

Downey said no homes and roads have been affected.

The provincial River Watch forecast predicts the water levels at Durham Bridge to drop as the week progresses.

A storm moving up the Eastern Seaboard is expected to bring snow and heavy rain to New Brunswick on Wednesday. Downey said fortunately the northwest region, which feeds the St. John River, should avoid the worst of the storm.

New Brunswick EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said the weather has co-operated so far in northwestern New Brunswick, creating a 'controlled melt.' (Radio-Canada)

He said the weather in that area has co-operated so far this year. The above-freezing temperatures in the day coupled with the below-freezing temperatures at night have made for a "controlled melt."

Downey said there is still lots of snow in northern New Brunswick — less than last year, but more than the 30-year average.

The volume of snow and the rapid melt during the 2018 spring freshet created a historic and devastating flood along the St. John River.