Nashwaak River may surpass flood stage

The Nashwaak River may surpass the flood stage Sunday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Rain is expected to cause the river to reach 21.2 metres, pushing it 20 centimetres past the flood stage.

Department spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said December flooding is unusual but not unheard of.

"This isn't forecasting spring flooding levels or anything," he said.

The Nashwaak is a tributary of the St. John River that flows south from central New Brunswick to Marysville, a suburb of Fredericton.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain across the province this weekend, with 60 millimetres expected to fall in the southern part of the province and wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Downey recommended staying away from riverbanks and monitoring local forecasts.

"There's freezing rain in the forecast, too," he said. "That could mean maybe being without power, so it's a good opportunity now to check and see what your 72-hour preparedness kit looks like so you've got all the tools to make it through 72 hours, or if you happen to need help until help can arrive."