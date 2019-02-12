Moncton man pleads guilty to murdering fiancée Naomi Bartlette

Rejean Yves Gautreau admitted Tuesday that he murdered his fiancée, 33-year-old Naomi Bartlette, who was found beaten, strangled and stuffed in a closet at her Moncton home.

Gautreau's family was present in the Moncton courtroom when he stood facing Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette to change his choice of a jury trial to a trial by judge alone.

Then he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

Bartlette was Gautreau's fiancée when her body was found April 8, 2018, in her home.

Police believe she was killed two days earlier.

New details emerge

In court, Crown prosecutor Melanie LeBlanc described how the 38-year-old Gautreau killed Bartlette.

On April 6, 2018, he and Bartlette were in their bedroom at their Fleet Street apartment, arguing about the use of drugs, LeBlanc said.

The couple planned to move to British Columbia in May, but Bartlette wanted to leave sooner.

Gautreau took a table leg and struck Bartlette on the head. Once she was knocked down, Gautreau got on top of her and strangled her, then hit her again with the table leg.

Gautreau wrapped Bartlette's body in a blanket and put it in the bedroom closet, LeBlanc said.

Members of Bartlette's family wept quietly in the courtroom as the Crown read to the court what happened to Bartlette in her final moments of life.

Two other people lived in the apartment, but the Crown didn't say whether they were home at the time.

Sasha Tardif said Bartlette moved in with her family when Bartlette was 15 years old. She said it's a relief she and her family won't have to sit through a trial.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Gautreau's sentencing is scheduled for May 7. LeBlanc said she expects victim impact statements.

After court, Sasha Tardif, who describes herself as Bartlette's adoptive sister because the woman lived with Tardif's family when she was a teenager, said she was told Gautreau would plead guilty. She said she didn't believe it until she heard it with her own ears.

"When he said guilty, there was happiness and then also sad, because now it's finally going to end."

She was mentally prepared to sit through a trial, "but I'm really happy that I don't have to," Tardif said.

"It's just easier on us, and everyone else."

Naomi Bartlette and Rejean Yves Gautreau had been in a relationship since the summer 2017. They were engaged to be married when Gautreau killed Bartlette. (Facebook)

Tardif said it helps the family knowing Gautreau is taking responsibility for his actions.

"He didn't try to, you know, tell himself he wasn't guilty or anything. He's been honest with himself. He knows. He didn't try to hide it."

Bartlette was a mother of two children, but Tardif said at the time of the murder, "her kids were living with their father, thankfully."