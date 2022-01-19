N.B. pharmacist administers elixir of patience, respect to vaccine skeptics

A Nackawic pharmacist is going the extra mile to convince his unvaccinated clients to get the jab, one person at a time.

Greg MacFarlane said he's been messaging some of his clients personally, urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

MacFarlane said he has managed to convince some of his clients to get the vaccine.

But even when he hits a snag, he said, he tries to keep the conversation going, including with one vaccine-hesitant client.

"The concerns were long and complex and multi-layered … but again, there's a high level of trust between the patient and myself and I think we're going to get there."

MacFarlane's efforts come as the province is exploring measures aimed at convincing the last group of unvaccinated residents to get the vaccine. About 8.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers still haven't received one dose, according to the province's dashboard.

While specific details have not been announced, the province hasn't ruled out adopting measures similar to those being implemented in Quebec, such as barring the unvaccinated from liquor and cannabis stores or taxing unvaccinated residents.

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton last week, a Montreal behavioural medicine professor talked about Quebec's approach, and his comments suggested MacFarlane's methods might be more effective.

Simon Bacon, a behavioural medicine professor at Concordia University, says punitive measures are less likely to convince the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves than hearing and addressing their concerns. (Concordia University)

Many of those who are as-yet unvaccinated are still open to the idea of being vaccinated, Concordia University professor Simon Bacon said.

Of those, the vast majority still have concerns about safety, and some "very deep-rooted fear."

"So what you need to do is address that issue," he said.

"The problem is if you have that message and you set alongside it more threatening messages, you dilute the impact."

Bacon noted that the people who are still unvaccinated at this point have been pushed and "demonized."

"They're feeling like they're backed into a corner at this point in time," he said.

"They will just fight back and they will dig in their heels even deeper. So it's this very gentle and complicated balance."

Understands concerns

MacFarlane said he understands and respects the concerns some people have with the vaccine.

In some cases, he said, people are simply afraid of needles. In others, they have concerns about the relatively new technology used to develop the vaccine.

"Every person is different and every situation is different," he said.

"So you kind of have to do your best one-off at a time."

Above all, MarFarlane said, after almost two exhausting years of the pandemic, it's important to remain understanding and respectful of unvaccinated people.

"We all have to dig a little deeper and try and understand each other's positions and encourage folks that aren't vaccinated to reconsider," he said.