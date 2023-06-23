Nackawic-Millville formally bids for new jail with hopes for an economy boost

Nackawic-Millville is the latest community to make a pitch for the province's new jail development.

The community, located around 65 kilometres west of Fredericton, made the announcement in a news release Friday, the deadline the province set for formal expressions of interest.

So far nine communities have submitted their interest to the province, Judy Désalliers, spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said in an email to CBC News. She declined to reveal the names.

Grand Lake publicly pitched itself as an ideal site last month, after the province abruptly halted plans to build the jail in Fredericton.

Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox said his community's convenient location sets it apart from other candidates.

Tim Fox, the mayor of Nackawick-Millville, says his community is an ideal site for the province's new jail. (Submitted by Tim Fox)

He said the community is located halfway between the courthouses in Woodstock and Fredericton and between the Saint John and Madawaska correctional facilities.

"From that perspective, we've probably got the most efficient location in the long run," said Fox.

He said he first proposed Nackawic-Millville for the $42-million correctional facility in January, when the Fredericton development was in question.

Fox said he received a letter from Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green on June 16 requesting expressions of interest from communities keen to welcome the new regional correctional facility.

Communities were given until June 23 to submit.

Fox said he proposed two sites for the jail, each meeting the criteria of having sufficient forest area in order to provide enough of a treed from other properties.

Both sites also have access to major roads without the need to travel through residential areas.

Fox said he proposed two sites for the jail development, both with enough space to allow for a treed buffer between the facility and adjacent properties. (Submitted by Tim Fox)

Fox said a jail development would create an economic boost for the community of about 4,000.

"There's upwards of a hundred jobs associated with this facility, and I'm sure that there's a lot of spin-off businesses and opportunities there," he said.

"We've got a community that we feel we'd like to see to grow population-wise and tax base-wise."

Fox said the proposed jail has received unanimous support from the municipal council, although some residents have been "uneasy" about the idea.

"When you have a discussion with folks and and look at the big picture of what it really means to the economy, to the community, and you weigh out the benefits versus the risks ... the benefits outweigh the risks," he said.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Kris Austin and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green did not respond to requests for comment Friday.