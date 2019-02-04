Water-main break in Nackawic prompts boil order, closes 2 schools

A water-main break in Nackawic early Monday morning has prompted a boil order for some residents and closed two schools for the day.

The order affects only those on lower Landegger Drive, according to a post on the town's Facebook page.

Nackawic High School and Nackawic Middle School are closed because of the break, a town official said.

Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before being used for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, or dental hygiene, the notice advises.

Toddlers and infants should be sponged bathed and caregivers need to ensure no water is swallowed, the notice says.

May last 2 days

The precautionary order, issued by the Department of Health, will remain in place until two sets of water samples produce acceptable results. That could take up to 48 hours, according to the advisory.

Residents will be notified when the boil order is lifted.

The town initially advised residents they might notice discoloured water and told them to run their taps until the water ran clear.

Within minutes, however, the town said its public works department believes the water system may have become contaminated because of the break.

Repairs are underway.