N.B. sculptor carves his way into national competition

A New Brunswick sculptor is getting national attention for his skills with a chainsaw.

Joel Palmer is one of seven sculptors chosen by Heritage Canada to spend two days putting their ideas to ice to create frozen sculptures as part of the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition.

Speaking on CBC's Shift-NB, the Browns Flat resident said he made the sculpture in early January.

"We were asked to come up with a theme-based sort of project or, I guess, depiction of winter fun and stuff ... and, you know, for me, one of my favourite things to do in the winter, surprisingly, is surfing," Palmer said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a freeze on in-person gatherings and events, the competition was held remotely, and Palmer was sent to Halifax in January, where a production crew followed his sculpting process, recording him each step of the way.

For about 20 hours, Palmer cut into 136-kilogram blocks of ice to create his sculpture.

"It's kind of a dance for me. It's something that you learn to to create with some sort of flow and ease with time," said Palmer, who's also known for the wood carvings he creates out of his studio, Swamp Bear Art.

Inspired by his love for surfing, Joel Palmer sculpted a surfer riding a wave for his contest submission. (Submitted by Joel Palmer)

"[The chainsaw has] been something that I've been working with as a tool and become very familiar with since then, and for applying it into the ice world, it's actually a lot less resistance than with wood and a little bit more easy to get through that material."

The final result was a figure standing knees bent on a surfboard, riding a wave that curled up and over to form a ring over its head.

The piece is now available for viewing on Heritage Canada's website, where people can vote for their three favourites based on overall impression, concept, creativity and originality, quality of technical work and attention to detail.

People can vote until Sunday at 1 p.m. AT. The winners will be announced next week.