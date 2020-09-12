No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in New Brunswick on Saturday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

The total number of active confirmed cases in the province remains at two.

One active case is in the Moncton region. Public Health says the individual is self-isolating.

The other is a resident is in the Edmundston region. That person tested positive in Quebec and is staying there to recover.

The second case has been added to New Brunswick's count because of the individual's home address, according to health officials.

The Iron Ore Company of Canada says a contractor coming to its Labrador City mine site has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a resident of New Brunswick and will remain in isolation until cleared by Public Health, according to the company.

The presumptive test was not included in the province's case count Saturday morning. CBC News has reached out to health officials in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador for comment.

New Brunswick has recorded 193 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 189 have recovered.

On Friday, 366 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 65,948 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: