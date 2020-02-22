Nova Scotia man killed in snowmobile accident near Bathurst

A 61-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S., was killed Friday in a snowmobile accident in northern N.B.

Cpl. Jonathan Greer of the Bathurst RCMP said the man died from injuries he sustained after he missed a turn with his snowmobile and hit a tree.

The accident happened on a groomed trail in South Tetagouche, about 40 kilometres west of Bathurst. Greer said police responded the accident at 4 p.m.

"He was negotiating a turn, a curve to the left and he failed to negotiate that turn for an unknown reason and he collided with a tree and then died sometime after."

Greer said the man had been travelling with a group, but was alone when the accident happened.

Greer said the man was wearing a helmet and neither speed, nor alcohol are considered to have played a role in the crash.

"The investigation into the reason and the cause of the crash is ongoing."