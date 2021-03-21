A New Brunswick man reported missing early Sunday has been found dead in Tracadie, according to police.

Mathieu Boucher, 31, was a resident of Bois-Gagnon on the Acadian Peninsula. He was last seen at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday before leaving on an ATV.

Area residents and friends searched for Boucher throughout the day on Sunday.

RCMP say his vehicle was found overnight near an ATV trail in Rivière-du-Portage, within the Tracadie Regional Municipality.

Police did not provide a probable cause of death. Boucher's body was located in water.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.