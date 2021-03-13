N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases, pharmacies begin taking vaccine appointments for people 85 and older

New Brunswickers 85 and older are now able to make appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

People in that first priority age group can contact pharmacists to receive the shot as early as Wednesday. Caregivers or family members are also able to book an appointment on their behalf.

That group will be followed later this month by those ages 80-84 and 75-79.

More than 200 pharmacies in the province will be offering vaccine.

The province announced an updated rollout plan during a briefing on Friday, with revisions based on new supply and delivery details. The plan aims to see all New Brunswickers receive their first dose by Canada Day.

Second doses will be administered 14-16 weeks after the first shot.

Pharmacies will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with the AstraZeneca-Oxford expected to be added once initial shipments arrive later this month.

The Health Department released a revised graphic on Friday showing which groups will be vaccinated when. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

No new cases

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 33 total active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

The province has confirmed 1,465 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,401 recoveries. Public Health has conducted 239,774 tests, including 805 on Friday.

What to know about vaccine rollout

Officials are urging New Brunswickers not to call doctors, pharmacies or 811 until their age group until an announcement is made about their age group.

Beginning next week, Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network will set up clinics for first responders, health-care workers and people with complex medical conditions. Eligible members of these groups will be contacted directly.

Residents will not be contacted when their group becomes available, and are encouraged to watch closely for announcements.

Only people 85 and older are currently able to book appointments, through pharmacies.

Family doctors are not currently offering the vaccine and should not be contacted.

Dumont hospital suspends visits

A Moncton hospital is suspending public visits in one unit in response to the presence of "positive cases related to COVID-19."

The Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's medical training unit (3-C) is impacted.

Vitalité Health Network said Friday the ban on visitors will remain in place until further notice.

Visits have been suspended inside a unit at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: