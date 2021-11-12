Public Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19, and the majority of cases continue to be people who have not been vaccinated.

Of the new cases, 42 people, or 65 per cent, are unvaccinated and 23 people, or 35 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

Sixty-five more people have recovered from COVID-19 since the last report, leaving the active case count at 580.

There are 19 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care. Fifteen of the hospitalized people are unvaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates reported today have not changed since Sunday, with 86.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93 per cent having received their first dose of a vaccine.

(CBC News)

Circuit-breaker changes come into effect at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 circuit-breaker measures in Zone 2, the Saint John region, will end at 6 p.m. Friday.

Most of the new Zone 2 cases are people who were already isolating and got confirmation from a PCR test that they had COVID-19, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

"However, we are seeing some new cases in the Charlotte County region, so we will continue to monitor the situation. At this time, Public Health remains comfortable removing the circuit breaker for Zone 2, but we ask people to please remain vigilant and follow public health measures."

The circuit breaker will continue for another seven days in parts of Zone 1, which is the Moncton region, but will be reduced to only cover the municipalities of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.

The other areas of Zone 1 currently in week five of a circuit breaker will see those restrictions lifted at 6 p.m.

"I understand that people are feeling tired and frustrated," Russell said. "However the issue of household gatherings and people not isolating is our major source of problems in that area.

"I am meeting with community leaders in this area today to help explain what is taking place so they can assist in letting residents know what they have to do to help bring the situation back under control."

Enforcement is being increased to ensure that those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place. Residents are encouraged to call or email to report violations of the rules.

Additionally, a circuit breaker will take effect at 6 p.m. for 14 days for all of Zone 7, the Miramichi region, except for Black River Bridge and communities to the east, Murray Settlement and areas south, and New Jersey and communities north.

"The Miramichi region currently has one of the highest positivity rates in the province, which is why the circuit breaker measures are necessary," said Russell. "Our contact tracers are working hard to trace the spread so that we can have a better idea exactly how it is being spread throughout the community. Sticking to the circuit breaker measures, such as not having any household gatherings, will help limit the spread."

More information about the circuit-breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

Booster shots available for some New Brunswickers

Health-care personnel, including those working in long-term care homes and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine. They must bring proof of vaccination to their appointment.

People 65 and older and school personnel can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their series are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

International travellers who mixed their first two doses of vaccine products are eligible to book an appointment to receive a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

This applies to anyone who must travel outside of North America for work, education or medical procedures. A booster dose of an mRNA vaccine will be available as long as a 28-day interval has passed since their previous dose.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those who are eligible, can be scheduled at a regional health authority vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.

Breakdown of new cases

The 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across five health regions. The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 20 cases:

nine people 19 and under

two people 20 to 29

a person 30 to 39

three people 40 to 49

a person 50 to 59

a person 60 to 69

two people 70 to 79

a person 80 to 89

Thirteen cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 15 cases:

four people 19 and under

three people 20 to 29

a person 30 to 39

four people 40 to 49

a person 70 to 79

two people 80 to 89

Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 18 cases:

two people 19 or under

two people 20 to 29

seven people 30 to 39

three people 40 to 49

a person 50 to 59

a person 60 to 69

two people 70 to 79

Twelve cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Edmunston region, Zone 4, three cases:

a person 19 or under

a person 30 to 39

a person 40 to 49

All three cases are under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, nine cases:

four people 19 or under

a person 20 to 29

a person 30 to 39

two people 50 to 59

a person 70 to 79

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four are under investigation.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.