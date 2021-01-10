N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases at Shannex Tucker Hall

A Saint John nursing home experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 has confirmed three new cases.

Shannex Tucker Hall reported late Saturday that the new cases were one resident and two employees.

There have been 24 total cases confirmed at the facility, which has 90 beds and about 130 employees. All residents and staff are expected to be retested on Monday and Thursday.

The home experienced a resurgence of COVID-19 this week, reporting 15 new cases on Tuesday.

The long-term care facility is one of four in New Brunswick with active COVID-19 cases.

There is currently one employee case at Canterbury Hall, a Shannex assisted-living facility in Riverview.

One case was also confirmed at both Fundy Royal Manor II, a 28-bed special care home in Hillsborough, and Foyer Ste-Élizabeth, a 50-bed nursing home in Baker-Brook, near Edmundston.

School contact tracing underway

Hundreds of New Brunswick parents are expected to be contacted today after four more schools reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Public Health officials asked all staff and students at two Woodstock schools to self-isolate over the weekend to allow time for contact tracing.

Three cases were announced at Woodstock High School and one case at Townsview School.

Contact tracing is also underway in the Campbellton region after two schools confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One case was confirmed at both Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton, according to Public Health.

In the case of the Campbellton area schools, only those contacted by Public Health will need to self-isolate.

Three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Woodstock High School on Saturday, prompting Public Health to ask all students and staff to self-isolate over the weekend. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Garderie Tic Tac Toe, a Dalhousie daycare centre, also reported one case.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer, told CBC News on Saturday it was too early to tell if the four schools will open on Monday.

Public Health is conducting contact tracing and will directly contact anyone in close contact with a confirmed case.

The Anglophone West School District said it plans to contact families with an update before the end of the weekend.

The school cases come as the province experiences an uptick in cases in the new year, rising to 171 active. Officials announced 30 new cases on Saturday.

Most of those cases have been reported in the last nine days, sending New Brunswick back to the orange phase and prompting Nova Scotia to tighten travel restrictions.