N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases, province set to return to yellow phase Sunday night

All regions of New Brunswick are expected to move back to the less-restrictive yellow recovery phase at 11:59 p.m. AT Sunday.

The loosened restrictions come as active COVID-19 cases remain steady and low in most parts of the province.

New Brunswick reported two new cases and two additional recoveries on Sunday. One is a travel-related case in the Fredericton region, a person in their 30s. The other case is a person in their 50s in the Miramichi region and is linked to a previous case.

While the decision to move to yellow was announced on Friday, Public Health is keeping a close eye on the Miramichi region over the weekend. Officials said they would reconsider the decision if new cases were detected.

A third day of mass testing in the area ended Saturday evening, and it could take between 24 to 48 hours before all of the results are in. More than 2,400 residents turned out for an asymptomatic test, according to Public Health.

The Miramichi region has seen rising case numbers and confirmation of a B117 case, the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K. The area currently has 13 active cases.

Possible exposure to COVID-19 was also announced at a school in the city.

Gretna Green Elementary School has notified families and staff of possible exposure to a case of the coronavirus. The school was closed this week for March break. Public Health will contact close contacts.

Big increase in vaccine shipments expected

New Brunswick is preparing for big shipments of COVID-19 vaccines this month

More than 27,000 doses are expected to arrive in the next two weeks. Those deliveries will include about 10,500 doses of the India-made version of the AstraZeneca shot, between March 8 and 14.

By mid-March, the province is projected to have 54,000 doses available.

New Brunswick is preparing to receive a boost in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in March. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

The federal government updated its vaccine allocation forecast on Sunday, following plans to ramp up distribution to provinces and territories in the coming weeks. No details have been released on arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada on Friday. This is a single-dose vaccine.

Pfizer agreed to move up the delivery of 3.5 million doses of its vaccine to the next three months, including an additional 1.5 million doses in March.

New Brunswick is expected to receive about 43,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the month.

During the final two weeks of March, the federal schedule shows about 66,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being delivered to the province.

Outbreak at Edmundston hospital

Public Health is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at a hospital in northwestern New Brunswick.

Three health-care workers have tested positive at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Staff and patients are being tested and visits have been temporarily suspended to surgery unit two.

Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Edmundston Regional Hospital. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, urged health-care workers to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home if they feel sick.

"Symptoms that develop after a negative screening test may represent new infection and should never be ignored," Russell said in a statement.

Public Health said it declares an outbreak inside a hospital after a single case of the coronavirus has been confirmed, with the potential for spread inside the facility. It's not clear when these three new cases were found.

The Edmundston hospital experienced an earlier outbreak in December, which infected several employees, forced dozens to self-isolate and resulted in one death.

What to expect under yellow phase

Here are some of the yellow-phase guidelines:

Households can expand their network of close contacts from 10 to a consistent 15 people. This group may visit places together, including dining at restaurants.

Masks still have to be worn in indoor spaces, but will not be needed outdoors.

Formal and informal outdoor gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be allowed with physical distancing.

35 active cases

New Brunswick has 35 active cases of COVID-19. Three people are in the hospital, including two in intensive care.

A sign outside a COVID-19 testing site in Miramichi on March 4, 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The province has confirmed 1,455 total cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,391 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths.

Public Health has conducted 235,059 tests, including 1,181 on Saturday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: