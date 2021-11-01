The New Brunswick government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks on three First Nations in the Miramichi region.

The outbreaks were detected by Public Health in Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank), Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground), and Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church).

The province's rapid outbreak teams has been deployed to assist the communities and speed up testing.

Eight of the cases are in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, four were discovered in Natoaganeg First Nation and two were found in Metepenagiag First Nation.

The province reported 60 new cases of the virus in a media release issued Saturday.

Eighty-nine people are listed as recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 551.

Thirty-nine cases are among those who are unvaccinated while 35 are among those fully vaccinated, the release states.

Twenty-two people are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care. Of the 22 in hospital, 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated.

No one under the age of 19 is in the hospital related to the virus.