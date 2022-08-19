Couple keep their N.B. farm going with U-pick weekends while they seek medical care

A couple in Keswick Ridge are organizing weekend vegetable U-picks, which they're calling "Raid the Garden", to share fresh produce with members of the community while they go away for medical treatment for their unborn child.

Wellspring Farms is located just outside Fredericton and is run by the Currie family.

The couple both work as part-time registered nurses, but they decided to start a farm in early spring to maintain a healthier lifestyle for their family, especially their kids, says Joel Currie.

"Having the kids now lit the fire to make the choice to get out here," said Currie. "I've always been passionate about food and, you know, wanting to grow it and grow the best I can and just create a life out here for my kids."

The part-time registered nurse says having kids pushed him to start a farm (Submitted by Joel Currie)

Medical treatment for their baby girl

The couple is expecting their fourth child at the end of August. The unborn baby has duodenal atresia, a blockage between the intestines and the stomach. When this happens, food can't move from the stomach into the intestines.

Currie says the family will be going to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for a surgery scheduled for the baby girl about 24 to 48 hours after she's born. They'll be there for about five weeks.

His wife, Meghan Currie, is already in Halifax and has been there for a week, Currie said.

Beets and carrots will be available to harvest at the U-pick at Wellspring Farms (Submitted by Joel Currie)

He doesn't want to see the produce go to waste, so he decided to organize an independent U-pick where people can come with their own bags and fill them up with fresh produce for $20.

"I'm going to be gone for a month, not really able to pick and sell and do anything really for the gardens. But I just wanted to find a way not to waste [the food], do something kind of fun and new and creative. And so this is what we came up with," said Currie.

What's available to harvest

On every Saturday between Aug. 20 to Sept. 10 from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m., community members will be able to harvest tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, beans, ground cherries, Swiss chard, romaine lettuce, beets, and carrots. Little signs with Currie's email will direct people on where to e-transfer the funds.

The couple have been selling their produce at the Mactaquac Market every Sunday. However, they will be unable to participate for the next five weeks, according to Currie.

Tomato plants at Wellspring Farms in Keswick Ridge. (Submitted by Joel Currie)

Support from the community

Currie's Facebook announcement on Monday for the U-pick and his family's medical situation received many comments from community members expressing interest and well-wishes.

He says the response has been overwhelming.

"Everyone goes through difficult seasons and hard times and people are not strangers to hardship and pain and suffering," said Currie. "It's just something incredible to feel the support of a community in those times."

Meghan Currie (left) and Joel Currie (right) are both part-time registered nurses. They started Wellspring Farm in the spring to maintain a healthier lifestyle for their family. (Submitted by Joel Currie)

According to Statistics Canada , from April 2021 to April 2022, the price of food rose by 9.7%. It is reported that Canadians had to pay 10 per cent more for fresh fruit and 8.2 per cent more for fresh vegetables than the previous year.

Currie says he knows that the $20 he's charging isn't earning him a living wage, but his goal isn't to "get the top dollar."

"If people can come and get great affordable food, then I really want to stand for that," he said.

"I hope people get a really cool unique sense of coming together and supporting something beautiful and healthy. And I hope they get some delicious vegetables as well."