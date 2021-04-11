44-year-old N.B. man dies after car crash

A 44-year-old New Brunswick man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Fredericton Junction on Saturday.

Oromocto RCMP responded to the scene on Sunbury Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

It's believed the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, according to a news release.

A man from Vespra, near Upper Tracy, was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries, but he later died.

It's not clear from the police release whether he was the driver or a passenger.

A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger was also injured. She was brought to the hospital and remains there.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.