N.B. COVID roundup: 7 new cases Sunday, as active total declines

New Brunswick is reporting seven cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the province's active case count continues to decline.

The Edmundston region (Zone 4) which has been at the centre of the recent outbreak once again has the most new cases. They reported five new cases, including two people in their 20s, a person in their 40s, a person in their 60s and a person in their 80s.

One new case was confirmed in the Moncton region (Zone 1), in someone younger than 19. The Fredericton region (Zone 3), also confirmed one case, in someone in their 50s.

There are 203 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

There are 135 in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4), which is in full lockdown. The Moncton region (Zone 1) has 41 and is under red-phase restrictions, while the rest of the province is in the orange phase.

The decrease in cases comes despite the arrival of the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K.

Public Health found three cases of the variant. A fourth probable case, which is being analyzed, was announced on Friday.

The province recorded two COVID-related deaths on Saturday for a total of 20.

Super Bowl warning

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell warned New Brunswickers against parties or large gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday. She said keeping contacts low will prevent another surge in two weeks.

"I know that many New Brunswickers will be celebrating the Super Bowl today. This year, enjoy the food, enjoy the game but please celebrate virtually or within your bubble," she said in a statement.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,344 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,120 recoveries. Seven people are in the hospital, including two in intensive care.

Public Health has conducted 210,128 total tests, including 1,194 since Saturday's update.

Special care home outbreak ends

Public Health has declared an official end to the outbreak in one Edmundston special care home.

Le Pavillon Le Royer reported a case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20, prompting health officials to announce an outbreak given the high-risk setting.

No additional cases of the virus were reported in the facility following several rounds of testing of all residents and staff.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: